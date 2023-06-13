A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, takes off in support of a bilateral military training exercise at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. Bomber deployments and operations like this enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate the U.S. Air Force’s always-ready, global strike capability. This particular training flight marked the first time a U.S. Air Force B-52 had taken off from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:10 Photo ID: 7876847 VIRIN: 230621-F-WV456-2220 Resolution: 5989x3992 Size: 11.32 MB Location: MEDAN, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First-ever US Air Force B-52 flight takes off from Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.