First-ever US Air Force B-52 flight takes off from Indonesia

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, prepares to marshal a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron following a bilateral military training exercise at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. The U.S. Air Force routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. This particular training flight marked the first time a U.S. Air Force B-52 had taken off from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

