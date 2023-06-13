Col. Jason Vattioni,(left), 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Jonathan Graham, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and their staff learn about Kingfish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) from Master Sgt. Charles Kuykendall, 377th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School commandant at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2023. The game’s title Kingfish derives its lineage from Vietnam where Tactical Airlift Control Elements would use the callsign Kingfish after successfully opening an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7876765 VIRIN: 230612-F-TV976-1044 Resolution: 5818x3871 Size: 817.14 KB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kingfish ACE: Strategy, Creativity and Air Power [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.