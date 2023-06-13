Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE: Strategy, Creativity and Air Power [Image 1 of 3]

    Kingfish ACE: Strategy, Creativity and Air Power

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kirtland discuss their next move while playing Kingfish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2023. The game’s title Kingfish derives its lineage from Vietnam where Tactical Airlift Control Elements would use the callsign Kingfish after successfully opening an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 7876764
    VIRIN: 230612-F-TV976-1012
    Resolution: 4690x3120
    Size: 1014.59 KB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ACE
    Kirtland
    Wargame
    377ABW
    Kingfish

