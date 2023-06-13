Kingfish ACE: Strategy, Creativity and Air Power

Members of Team Kirtland discuss their next move while playing Kingfish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2023. The game’s title Kingfish derives its lineage from Vietnam where Tactical Airlift Control Elements would use the callsign Kingfish after successfully opening an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 Photo ID: 7876764 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US