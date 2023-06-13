Col. Jason Gale(right), 377th Air Base Wing individual mobility augmentee commander, learns about Kingfish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) from Capt. Melia Pulliam, Air Force Wargaming Institute wargaming director, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2023. The game’s title Kingfish derives its lineage from Vietnam where Tactical Airlift Control Elements would use the callsign Kingfish after successfully opening an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7876767 VIRIN: 230612-F-TV976-1051 Resolution: 3349x5034 Size: 993.69 KB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kingfish ACE: Strategy, Creativity and Air Power [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.