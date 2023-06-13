SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – U.S. Navy Airman Jesus Vargas, left, from San Antonio, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Adrian Flores, from Albuquerque, N.M., prepare to fire a shot line on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship pull into San Diego, June 22, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Carter Radke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7876187 VIRIN: 230622-N-EW929-1066 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.33 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Theodore Roosevelt flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.