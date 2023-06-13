Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Carter Radke 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – U.S. Sailors raise a flagpole on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship pulls into San Diego, June 22, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Carter Radke)

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    flight deck
    US Navy

