SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – U.S. Sailors raise a flagpole on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship pulls into San Diego, June 22, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Carter Radke)

