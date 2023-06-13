2023 Doc Kent Competition

U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Koczur, a corpsman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division observes a medical practice mannequin during the Doc Kent competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 16, 2023. The competition showcases the capabilities of executing tactical combat casualty care in austere environments by utilizing various evacuation platforms to move from point of injury to higher echelons of care.

Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US