    2023 Doc Kent Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    2023 Doc Kent Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Fowler 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Koczur, a corpsman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division covers a medical practice mannequin during the Doc Kent competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 16, 2023. The competition showcases the capabilities of executing tactical combat casualty care in austere environments by utilizing various evacuation platforms to move from point of injury to higher echelons of care.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 12:53
    VIRIN: 230616-M-XY363-1004
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
