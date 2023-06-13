Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Demonstrate Nozzle Patterens [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors Demonstrate Nozzle Patterens

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230613-N-NS135-1152 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 13, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Davionn Johnson (right) and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Chase Leonard (left), both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), demonstrate the wide variable nozzle spray setting as part of Flying Squad training. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

