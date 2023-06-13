230613-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 13, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), demonstrate handling a charged hose as part of Flying Squad training, June 13, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7874984
|VIRIN:
|230613-N-NS135-1043
|Resolution:
|6719x4479
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramage Sailors Practice Hose Handeling [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT