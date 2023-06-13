Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Demonstrates Hose Use [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailor Demonstrates Hose Use

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230613-N-NS135-1128 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 13, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Davionn Johnson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), demonstrates handling a charged hose as part of Flying Squad training, June 13, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7874985
    VIRIN: 230613-N-NS135-1128
    Resolution: 4298x6447
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Demonstrates Hose Use [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Sailors Practice Hose Handeling
    Sailor Demonstrates Hose Use
    Sailors Demonstrate Nozzle Patterens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT