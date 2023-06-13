VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A

A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, launches on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 21, 2023. VMU-3 safely and successfully launched its first MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft to meet the Naval Air Systems Command Safety Certification process. The Safe-For-Flight Operations Certification (SFFOC) is the final, crucial milestone in VMU-3’s transition from the RQ-21A to the MQ-9A. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo).

