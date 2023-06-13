Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A [Image 11 of 13]

    VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, launches on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 21, 2023. VMU-3 safely and successfully launched its first MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft to meet the Naval Air Systems Command Safety Certification process. The Safe-For-Flight Operations Certification (SFFOC) is the final, crucial milestone in VMU-3’s transition from the RQ-21A to the MQ-9A. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo).

    This work, VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

