    Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College Brief [Image 5 of 5]

    Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College Brief

    CAMP HM SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Oliver, assistant chief of staff, G-5, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, delivers a brief to Maj. Gen. Richard Oppelaar, dean, Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College, Netherlands Marine Corps, and students at Camp H.M. Smith, June 20, 2023. The Senior Command and Staff College annually travels to different parts of the world to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the strategic power competition and the way it influences the political and military security and defense policies of our strategic partners.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Therese Edwards).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 7874597
    VIRIN: 230620-M-EE465-1005
    Resolution: 2438x1625
    Size: 330.78 KB
    Location: CAMP HM SMITH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College Brief [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    discussion
    Netherlands
    MARFORPAC
    collaboration
    INDOPACIFIC

