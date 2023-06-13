Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College Brief

Students from the Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College receive a brief from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Oliver, assistant chief of staff, G-5, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, at Camp H.M. Smith, June 20, 2023. The Senior Command and Staff College annually travels to different parts of the world to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the strategic power competition and the way it influences the political and military security and defense policies of our strategic partners.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Therese Edwards).

