U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Oliver, assistant chief of staff, G-5, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, delivers a brief to Maj. Gen. Richard Oppelaar, dean, Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College, Netherlands Marine Corps, and students at Camp H.M. Smith, June 20, 2023. The Senior Command and Staff College annually travels to different parts of the world to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the strategic power competition and the way it influences the political and military security and defense policies of our strategic partners.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Therese Edwards).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 21:29 Photo ID: 7874593 VIRIN: 230620-M-EE465-1001 Resolution: 5847x3289 Size: 1.2 MB Location: CAMP HM SMITH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Command and Staff College Brief [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.