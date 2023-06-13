Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 preflight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Barahona, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2023. Maintainers are responsible for ensuring aircraft meet safety standards and are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:46
    Photo ID: 7874580
    VIRIN: 230621-F-TE518-1001
    Resolution: 5145x3430
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 preflight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    tanker
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force

