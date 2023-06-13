KC-135 preflight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tanner Germann, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares to fly a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling where jet fuel is delivered through a boom in the back of the aircraft. Air refueling enables the air assets of the Defense Department and partner nations to fly in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

