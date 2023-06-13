Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 preflight [Image 5 of 5]

    KC-135 preflight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tanner Germann, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares to fly a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling where jet fuel is delivered through a boom in the back of the aircraft. Air refueling enables the air assets of the Defense Department and partner nations to fly in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7874582
    VIRIN: 230621-F-TE518-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 preflight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 preflight
    KC-135 preflight
    KC-135 preflight
    KC-135 preflight
    KC-135 preflight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    tanker
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT