Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a preflight check on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2023. Maintainers perform thorough preflight inspections on aircraft to ensure they meet safety standards and are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 20:46
|Photo ID:
|7874579
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-TE518-1004
|Resolution:
|5784x3856
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 preflight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT