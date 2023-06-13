Col. Michael Staples, 647th Air Base Group commander gives remarks during the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. The 647th LRS supports all logistics plans, supply, and vehicle support to the base’s assigned C-17’s, C-40’s. And C-37 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
