    647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Tracy Gilmore, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander receives a final salute during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. Gilmore assumed command in July 2021, where she directed all logistics plans, supply, and vehicle support to the bases assigned C-17 Globemaster III’s, C-40 and C-37 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

