647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Tracy Gilmore, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander receives a final salute during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. Gilmore assumed command in July 2021, where she directed all logistics plans, supply, and vehicle support to the bases assigned C-17 Globemaster III’s, C-40 and C-37 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

