Lt. Col. Tracy Gilmore, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander receives a final salute during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. Gilmore assumed command in July 2021, where she directed all logistics plans, supply, and vehicle support to the bases assigned C-17 Globemaster III’s, C-40 and C-37 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7874506
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-GM429-1017
|Resolution:
|6419x4279
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
