    647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    647th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Staples, 647th Air Base Group commander, and Lt. Col. Megan Moriarity, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, pose for a photo as Moriarity assumes command during the 647th LRS change of command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii June 13, 2023. Moriarity assumed command of the 647th LRS after serving as the chief of the A4R Logistics Readiness Current Operations Branch, Headquarters US Air Forces in Europe and US Air Forces Africa, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

