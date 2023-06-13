Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230620-N-ML799-1027 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Ryan Lumangyao, from Los Angeles, paints an electrical circuit box aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 19:05
    Photo ID: 7874445
    VIRIN: 230620-N-ML799-1027
    Resolution: 6160x4107
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA
    USS Tripoli SRA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT