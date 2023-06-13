230620-N-ML799-1027 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Ryan Lumangyao, from Los Angeles, paints an electrical circuit box aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7874445
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-ML799-1027
|Resolution:
|6160x4107
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT