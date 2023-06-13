230620-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Airman Annrya Pantig, from San Diego, paints an electrical circuit box aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7874443
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-ML799-1017
|Resolution:
|3875x5812
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
