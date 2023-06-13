USS Tripoli SRA

230620-N-ML799-1066 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Benner, from Chicago, left, and Seaman Marshall Arthur, from Jacksonville, Florida, remove a life raft hook aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

