America's Airlift Wing gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erika Weatherly, financial analysis technician with the 62d Comptroller Squadron, presents gifts to the family of Col. David Fazenbaker, outgoing 62d Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 21, 2023. Fazenbaker relinquished command of the 62d AW to Col. Sergio Anaya, former 62d Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

