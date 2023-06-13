Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, gives remarks during the 62d Airlift Wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 21, 2023. Col. Sergio Anaya, former 62d Operations Group commander, assumed command of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel, along with 40 permanently assigned C-17A Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7874441
    VIRIN: 230621-F-TT585-1100
    Resolution: 5841x3886
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Airlift Wing gains new commander [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander
    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commander
    change of command
    62d Airlift Wing
    62AW
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT