America's Airlift Wing gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, gives remarks during the 62d Airlift Wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 21, 2023. Col. Sergio Anaya, former 62d Operations Group commander, assumed command of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel, along with 40 permanently assigned C-17A Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7874441
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-TT585-1100
|Resolution:
|5841x3886
|Size:
|10.73 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
