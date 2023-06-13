Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander [Image 6 of 8]

    America's Airlift Wing gains new commander

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, Col. David Fazenbaker, outgoing 62d Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Sergio Anaya, incoming 62d AW commander, prepare to salute the flag during the presentation of colors at the 62d AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 21, 2023. The 62d AW’s mission is to execute global airlift, prepare for Joint and Coalition Multi-Domain Operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure Force Development. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    This work, America's Airlift Wing gains new commander [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

