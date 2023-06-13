(From left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, Col. David Fazenbaker, outgoing 62d Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Sergio Anaya, incoming 62d AW commander, prepare to salute the flag during the presentation of colors at the 62d AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 21, 2023. The 62d AW’s mission is to execute global airlift, prepare for Joint and Coalition Multi-Domain Operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure Force Development. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 19:11 Photo ID: 7874439 VIRIN: 230621-F-TT585-1069 Resolution: 5973x3974 Size: 8.08 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America's Airlift Wing gains new commander [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.