    USS Tripoli Passes Major Fire Drill [Image 29 of 39]

    USS Tripoli Passes Major Fire Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230614-N-XP477-3309 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class, Christian Torres, from Houston, Texas, re-stows firefighting gear after a fire drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 14. The annual 8010 Chapter 13 major fire drill tested Tripoli’s Flying Squad, in-port emergency teams and medical department on their firefighting and medical response capabilities. The drill also evaluated national, regional and local emergency response from the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, Naval Surface Forces Pacific Command, Naval Base San Diego, and local fire departments to minimize casualties and damage to national assets. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7874338
    VIRIN: 230614-N-XP477-3309
    Resolution: 2731x4096
    Size: 614.49 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Passes Major Fire Drill [Image 39 of 39], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire drill
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability

