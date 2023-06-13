USS Tripoli Passes Major Fire Drill

230614-N-XP477-2811 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2023) – A Naval Base San Diego emergency responder logs casualty reports as part of a major fire drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 14. The annual 8010 Chapter 13 major fire drill tested Tripoli’s Flying Squad, in-port emergency teams and medical department on their firefighting and medical response capabilities. The drill also evaluated national, regional and local emergency response from the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, Naval Surface Forces Pacific Command, Naval Base San Diego, and local fire departments to minimize casualties and damage to national assets. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

