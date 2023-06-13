49th Security Forces Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 49th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. Bowersox’s visionary leadership was instrumental in organizing, training and equipping a high-performing and combat-effective unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
