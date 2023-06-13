Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Security Forces Squadron hosts change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    49th Security Forces Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon, right, accepts command of the 49th Security Forces Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Holloman
    49th SFS
    change of command
    49th security forces squadron

