49th Security Forces Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon, right, accepts command of the 49th Security Forces Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

