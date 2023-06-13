U.S. Air Force Maj. Glenn Bowersox, right, relinquishes command of the 49th Security Forces Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. Bowersox’s visionary leadership was instrumental in organizing, training and equipping a high-performing and combat-effective unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:32 Photo ID: 7874028 VIRIN: 230621-F-MF417-1002 Resolution: 1905x1269 Size: 206.95 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron hosts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.