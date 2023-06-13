U.S. Air Force Capt. Gary Elzey, 4th Fighter Wing chief of litigation, swears in an individual during a mock trial at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The base legal office provides commanders with advice as to the best course of action from a legal perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7873818
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-LD599-1093
|Resolution:
|4301x3234
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families [Image 8 of 8], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT