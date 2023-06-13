Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families [Image 8 of 8]

    SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gary Elzey, 4th Fighter Wing chief of litigation, swears in an individual during a mock trial at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The base legal office provides commanders with advice as to the best course of action from a legal perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

