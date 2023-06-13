Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families [Image 5 of 8]

    SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Fighter Wing legal office provides legal assistance to active duty Airmen, families and retirees to the local community at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The Seymour Johnson legal office is broken into three sections, military justice, operations law and civil law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

