SJAFB legal office provides services to Airmen, families

U.S. Airman 1st Class Abigail Vestal, left, 4th Fighter Wing judge advocate general corpsman, works with Ashley Gadd, 4th FW administrative discharge clerk, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The Seymour Johnson legal office is broken into three sections, military justice, operations law and civil law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

