Columbus Airshow flyby

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio, perform a flyby over Rickenbacker International Airport, June 17, 2023, as part of the Columbus Airshow, which returned after an almost 20-year absence. This year's event featured more than 20 military and civilian planes, including the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st ARW, which served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7873562
|VIRIN:
|230617-Z-UU033-1018
|Resolution:
|5238x3497
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
