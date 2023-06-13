A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio, perform a flyby over Rickenbacker International Airport, June 17, 2023, as part of the Columbus Airshow, which returned after an almost 20-year absence. This year's event featured more than 20 military and civilian planes, including the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st ARW, which served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:48 Photo ID: 7873559 VIRIN: 230617-Z-UU033-1016 Resolution: 4976x3322 Size: 2.56 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Columbus Airshow flyby [Image 18 of 18], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.