    Columbus Airshow flyby [Image 17 of 18]

    Columbus Airshow flyby

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio, perform a flyby over Rickenbacker International Airport, June 17, 2023, as part of the Columbus Airshow, which returned after an almost 20-year absence. This year's event featured more than 20 military and civilian planes, including the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st ARW, which served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7873560
    VIRIN: 230617-Z-UU033-1017
    Resolution: 5500x3672
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus Airshow flyby [Image 18 of 18], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    stratotanker
    F35
    kc-135
    columbus airshow
    121ColumbusAirshow

