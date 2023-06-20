Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station [Image 2 of 3]

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Tech. Sgt. Damien Lyn, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron mobility non-commissioned officer in charge, for his excellence in the workplace at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. Bass visited several squadrons around the Kaiserslautern Military community to gain a look into their unique mission and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7872920
    VIRIN: 230620-F-VY348-1081
    Resolution: 4438x3882
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    Kapaun Air Station
    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

