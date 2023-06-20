CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Tech. Sgt. Damien Lyn, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron mobility non-commissioned officer in charge, for his excellence in the workplace at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. Bass visited several squadrons around the Kaiserslautern Military community to gain a look into their unique mission and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
