CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass participates in a group chant with military personnel assigned to the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. During her visit to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, Bass toured facilities, recognized Airmen for excellent performance and addressed Air Force culture and policies during an all-call. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

