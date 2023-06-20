Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station [Image 1 of 3]

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to military personnel assigned to the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. Throughout her time in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, Bass toured unit compounds, coined Airmen and held open discussions with military personnel from multiple units. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7872919
    VIRIN: 230620-F-VY348-1027
    Resolution: 5587x3455
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Kapaun Air Station
    Security Forces
    569th USFPS
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

