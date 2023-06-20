Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 10 of 10]

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

    NH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15 Eagle takes off from Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The crews trained for two weeks up north on surface attacks and in-flight refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    334th Fighter Squadron

