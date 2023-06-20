Airman 1st Class James Henderson, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 334th Fighter Squadron, covers an F-15 Eagle at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The integrated teams flew from New Hampshire and coordinated with other Guard units from the North East to maximize their total force training June 6-16. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7872688
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-TW741-2004
|Resolution:
|3832x4790
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Force Training with East Coast Partners
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT