    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 9 of 10]

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

    NH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class James Henderson, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 334th Fighter Squadron, covers an F-15 Eagle at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The integrated teams flew from New Hampshire and coordinated with other Guard units from the North East to maximize their total force training June 6-16. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7872688
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-TW741-2004
    Resolution: 3832x4790
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: NH, US
    This work, Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    334th Fighter Squadron

