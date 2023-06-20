Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

Airman 1st Class James Henderson, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 334th Fighter Squadron, covers an F-15 Eagle at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The integrated teams flew from New Hampshire and coordinated with other Guard units from the North East to maximize their total force training June 6-16. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

