Airman Kelsey Gazdk, a crew chief with the 334th Fighter Squadron, marshals a jet on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The Airmen together generated a minimum of 10 aircraft per day for two weeks while working with the 157th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7872687
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-TW741-1018
|Resolution:
|4381x3505
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Force Training with East Coast Partners
