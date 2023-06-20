Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 8 of 10]

    Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

    NH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Kelsey Gazdk, a crew chief with the 334th Fighter Squadron, marshals a jet on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The Airmen together generated a minimum of 10 aircraft per day for two weeks while working with the 157th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:50
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-TW741-1018
    Location: NH, US
    This work, Total Force Training with East Coast Partners [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    F-15
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    334th Fighter Squadron

