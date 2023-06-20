Total Force Training with East Coast Partners

Airman Kelsey Gazdk, a crew chief with the 334th Fighter Squadron, marshals a jet on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire June 14, 2023. The Airmen together generated a minimum of 10 aircraft per day for two weeks while working with the 157th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

