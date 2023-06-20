Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Hosts Juneteenth Celebration [Image 3 of 5]

    SECAF Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Bass player Technical Sergeant Victor Holmes, vocalist Technical Sergeant Stacey Holliday and saxophonist Senior Master Sergeant Grant Langford perform at the second annual Air Force Juneteenth Celebration in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. June 20, 2023. The event was hosted by Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall who offered the opening remarks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, SECAF Hosts Juneteenth Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    SECAF26 SECAF26FET
    Secretary Frank Kendall
    Juneteenth Celebration

