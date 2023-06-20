SECAF Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

Bass player Technical Sergeant Victor Holmes, vocalist Technical Sergeant Stacey Holliday and saxophonist Senior Master Sergeant Grant Langford perform at the second annual Air Force Juneteenth Celebration in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. June 20, 2023. The event was hosted by Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall who offered the opening remarks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

