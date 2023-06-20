Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall offers opening remarks during the 2023 Department of the Air Force Juneteenth Celebration in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. June 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:11 Photo ID: 7872667 VIRIN: 230620-F-JJ904-0925 Resolution: 2000x1585 Size: 1.56 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF Hosts Juneteenth Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.