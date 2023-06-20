Army engineers construction projects on Camp Henry in South Korea

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is renovating the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade headquarters on Camp Henry. Col. Heather Levy, commander, stopped by the installation in Daegu on June 5, where the team has been updating flooring, electrical, HVAC and more. These updates will give the unit working in the facility the best space possible to support forces throughout Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

