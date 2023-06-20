Army engineers construct new lodge at Camp Walker

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is currently constructing a new 7-story Army Lodge on Camp Walker, South Korea. Col. Heather Levy, district commander, visited the facility to see progress on June 5. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

