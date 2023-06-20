The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is currently constructing a new 7-story Army Lodge on Camp Walker, South Korea. Col. Heather Levy, district commander, visited the facility to see progress on June 5. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7872515
|VIRIN:
|230605-A-QR280-2005
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct new lodge at Camp Walker [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
